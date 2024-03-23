Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.59.

Shares of LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.19 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

