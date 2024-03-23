Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.