Reviewing Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.39 billion ($0.51) -9.73

Analyst Ratings

Codere Online Luxembourg has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Codere Online Luxembourg and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codere Online Luxembourg currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.69%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Profitability

This table compares Codere Online Luxembourg and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% -46.17%

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. It also offers accessories and part. VinFast Auto Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.