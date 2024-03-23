Reviewing Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Armada Hoffler Properties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 169.31%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.96
|4.81
|Armada Hoffler Properties
|$667.16 million
|1.38
|$8.29 million
|($0.05)
|-208.96
Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Armada Hoffler Properties
|1.12%
|1.09%
|0.30%
Summary
Armada Hoffler Properties beats Artis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
