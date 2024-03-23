Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 9,007 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. 55,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,906. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

