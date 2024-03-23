Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 736 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 85,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

