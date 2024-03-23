Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 722 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. 327,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

