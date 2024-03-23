Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 6,714 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.87. 438,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

