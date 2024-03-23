Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 6,268 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.54. 11,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.