Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 6,026 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,389. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

