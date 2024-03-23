Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 553 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,607. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $111.97 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.