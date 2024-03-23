Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Evergy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 2,400,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,022. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.