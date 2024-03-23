Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 8,585 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAUG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of UAUG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.55. 50,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

