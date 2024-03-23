Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 54,116 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $58,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

