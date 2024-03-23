Retirement Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ILCG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. 34,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,650. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.