Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,179 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $13,782,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 333,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 294,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.89. 222,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

