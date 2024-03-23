Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. 3,923,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

