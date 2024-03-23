Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,104,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.38. 410,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,640. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $300.18.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.