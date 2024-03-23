Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.58. 920,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

