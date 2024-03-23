Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000.

BATS:JCPB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 540,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

