Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 369,514 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3,246.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

