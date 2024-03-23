REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect REE Automotive to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of REE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

