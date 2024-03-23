Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 3,335,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,333,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $292,794.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $292,794.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,161 shares of company stock worth $3,984,008. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,376 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 987,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

