Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Shares Down 1.5%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 1,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
