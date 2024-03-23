RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15.
In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 13,003 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $390,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,525,135 shares in the company, valued at $45,754,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,728 shares of company stock worth $504,640. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
