RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 13,003 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $390,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,525,135 shares in the company, valued at $45,754,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,728 shares of company stock worth $504,640. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

