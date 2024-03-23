RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $271.37

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $271.37 and last traded at $269.04, with a volume of 105785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Saturday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $301,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.