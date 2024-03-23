Raymond James Boosts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.25 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $37,090.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

