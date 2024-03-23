Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Shares Up 9.2%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 2.53 and last traded at 2.50. Approximately 1,049,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,701,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.29.

Rail Vision Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rail Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rail Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rail Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

