R Arthur Seaver, Jr. Sells 996 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.78. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFST. Piper Sandler raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.