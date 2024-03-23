QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.56

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 83833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on QNST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

