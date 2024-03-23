Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $52.79. Approximately 823,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,218,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

