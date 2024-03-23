Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $279.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average is $275.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

