ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRQR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

