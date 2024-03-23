Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 1.2%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.42 and last traded at C$11.42. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

