Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

MKC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,232. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

