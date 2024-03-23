Profit Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,053,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

