Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $12.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.95. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

About EPAM Systems



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

