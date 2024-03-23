Profit Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000. Viking Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Viking Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,302,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

