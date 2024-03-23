Profit Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,038 shares of company stock valued at $877,559 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.50. 809,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,918. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.