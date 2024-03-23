Profit Investment Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. boosted its position in Target by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

