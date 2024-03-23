Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 2.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,276.74. The stock had a trading volume of 205,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,266.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,094.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $664.41 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

