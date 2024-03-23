Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 2,958 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Insperity makes up approximately 2.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Insperity worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Insperity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NSP traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. 357,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

