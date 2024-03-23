Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 2,321 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Synaptics makes up about 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Synaptics worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.7 %

SYNA stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. 219,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

