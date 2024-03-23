Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for about 1.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,223,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Envista Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. 1,595,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,566. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

