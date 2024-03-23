Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 745,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,212. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.
Helmerich & Payne Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
