PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $719,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,374.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,374.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $6,153,402. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 310,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

