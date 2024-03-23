Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 3,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 14.73%.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

