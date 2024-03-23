Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.07. 2,847,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,826. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

