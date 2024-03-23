Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $154.42. 1,312,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,001. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

