Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

PGR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.70. 2,557,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.