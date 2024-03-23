Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive
Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %
PGR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.70. 2,557,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.